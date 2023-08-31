Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sought to overturn Georgia's election results in 2020, according to a new court filing Thursday.

Trump waived his formal arraignment, which was set for next week, and entered a not guilty plea to the 13 charges against him. Under Georgia state law, defendants can waive an in-person arraignment and enter a plea via court filings.

"As evidenced by my signature below, I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the indictment in this case," the document Trump signed reads.

The former president and several of his top allies were accused of creating a "criminal enterprise" to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the state in the last presidential election.

Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a sweeping 98-page, 41-count indictment, and were booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta last week. The former president himself faces 13 felony charges, including violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and numerous conspiracy charges.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.