Fuel trucks are converging on Port Canaveral to bring much needed help to the Hurricane-ravaged Big Bend area.

And Thursday, with the port back open, there was an assembly line as the trucks are lining up at the pumps.

Seaport Canaveral can handle 600 trucks a day, with each spending just 17 minutes to become fully fueled.

“We’re the largest independent terminal in the state of Florida, not the largest market," said Seaport Canaveral General Manager David Smith. "We act almost like a strategic reserve for the storm."

Smith said 3 million barrels of fuel are held at the port, making it the ideal spot to turn to after hurricanes to help with the problems the Big Bend area is going through now.

Smith said due to the demand from the storm, the port saw 50 extra trucks come through Tuesday and 100 more Wednesday.

And Thursday, the rigs just kept lining up.