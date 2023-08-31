A special prosecutor in the Dominican Republic is leading an investigation into another complaint against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, according to reports.

This is the third accusation against Franco of an inappropriate relationship with an underaged girl.

The first complaint was filed in July. In addition to the two formal complaints in Franco's native country, another allegation came to light on social media in early August.

Franco, 22, was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball Aug. 22 as part of its own investigation into the allegations against him of any relationships with minors.

The Rays placed him on the restricted list Aug. 14 after the social media posts surfaced.

According to reports from ESPN and Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, the third girl has not spoken to authorities but the alleged relationship between her and Franco is being investigated.

Franco, who signed an 11-year, $182-million deal with Tampa Bay in November 2021, has denied the allegations but agreed with team officials to go on the restricted list.

Franco was hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI when he was put on the restricted list.

The Rays released a statement in early August saying: "We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave. The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds.

"We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."