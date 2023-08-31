Today was dairy day at the New York State Fair. There were many activities to celebrate one of New York’s largest agricultural products including a milkshake contest, dairy cattle shows and more.

Julianna Tomcho with her dairy cow. Tomcho is a local dairy ambassador from Munnsville, where her family milks about 400 cows. “My favorite thing about being a dairy ambassador is being able to connect the consumers to farmers and getting them to experience things they would otherwise never see,” Tomcho said.

Dairy ambassadors poured milk at the milk bar during Dairy Day.

Awards hang in the dairy barn.

A 4-H exhibitor preps her cow for showtime in the dairy barn.

Dairy ambassadors pose for a portrait in front of the milk bar. The ambassadors serve as advocates for the dairy industry and participate in many activities during the State Fair.

Commissioner Ball pours a glass of milk at the milk bar.

Cows in the dairy barn at the New York State Fair.