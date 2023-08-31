Today was dairy day at the New York State Fair. There were many activities to celebrate one of New York’s largest agricultural products including a milkshake contest, dairy cattle shows and more.  

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Julianna Tomcho with her dairy cow. Tomcho is a local dairy ambassador from Munnsville, where her family milks about 400 cows. “My favorite thing about being a dairy ambassador is being able to connect the consumers to farmers and getting them to experience things they would otherwise never see,” Tomcho said. 

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Dairy ambassadors poured milk at the milk bar during Dairy Day.

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Awards hang in the dairy barn.

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

A 4-H exhibitor preps her cow for showtime in the dairy barn.

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Dairy ambassadors pose for a portrait in front of the milk bar. The ambassadors serve as advocates for the dairy industry and participate in many activities during the State Fair.

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Commissioner Ball pours a glass of milk at the milk bar.

(Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Cows in the dairy barn at the New York State Fair.  