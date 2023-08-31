ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State officials say changes are coming for drivers and pedestrians on Lee Road, just west of I-4.

The Florida Department of Transportation has plans in place to pump millions of dollars into a project on Lee Road to make it safer.

“I’ve been hit all up and down this road,” Yasi Dempsey said as we walked along Lee Road with him.

Dempsey lives a couple blocks from where he works, at LaSpada’s Original Cheesesteaks and Hoagies.

Since he lives so close, he walks, to his own detriment.

That’s one of the reasons FDOT is planning to spend $3.6 million on Lee Road from Kingswood Drive to Adanson Street.

The project is based off a 2021 safety study that found 292 crashes, including three fatalities between January 2012 and June 2019.

FDOT pulled more recent data for Spectrum News and found that since January 2019 until the end of 2022, there have been 166 crashes in this area. Of those, 13 had serious injuries.

FDOT officials say the project includes new crosswalks, updated pedestrian signals and “Yield to Pedestrian” signs at the intersections of Kingswood, the Lee Road Shopping Plaza and Adanson Street.

Dempsey said he hopes drivers pay attention to the new signs.

“If no one is going to stop for us, we’re not going to make it,” he said.

In addition, FDOT plans to ease congestion by extending eastbound left turn lanes, and adding a traffic signal at the entrance to the Lee Road Shopping Center.

FDOT officials say construction is expected to start in the fall of next year, with completion of the project being complete by the Spring of 2026.