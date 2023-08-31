ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are looking to expand the Titletown District.
Plans have been submitted by Sterling Project Development to the Village of Ashwaubenon for a fitness center with potentially two food and beverage establishments, such as a restaurant and cafe, or other retail businesses, in the west end of the district.
The two-story building, 46,048 square-foot building would be east of the U.S. Venture office building and connect to the north/south walkway into Titletown.
A village committee will discuss the plans before the Ashwaubenon Village Board can approve them.
The proposed additions would be located at 1001 Lombardi Ave.