ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 changed the world forever—how people socialize, how they travel and even how they heal from the virus.

What You Need To Know Danielle Gillan has been battling the effects of long COVID for over two years



She’s now an advocate on educating people on treatment, wellness and how to live with the condition



The CDC reports that nearly one in five American adults who have had COVID-19 still have “long COVID”



The AVIV clinic at the Villages offers a long COVID rehabilitation program

Looking at Danielle Gillan, you would never know that at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was in bed, struggling to speak or get up, only able to articulate the words, “My head,” and “water.”

Now, she’s living with long COVID, something the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly one in five American adults who have had COVID-19 still have “long covid.”

“It’s still really difficult to identify with,” Gillan said, as tears filled her eyes. “I went to bed with COVID and they essentially lost their mom. They lost their cheerleader, a caregiver, who I was as a person, independent, confident, secure, conscious.”

The pediatric oncologist nurse knows what it’s like to fight for life.

“As a nurse I fought for those kids, so I had to do the same for myself and my kids,” she said.

After COVID, the simplest of things were the hardest for her, things she had been doing for over 16 years. The mother of four recalls the simplest of task were a struggle.

“I found myself not being able to make lunch, not being able to multitask, and my kids were left alone to figure out how to get to school, how to pack lunches,” Gillan said.

But that day, she was packing lunches for her kids.

“I couldn’t do this before. I couldn’t even get to the corner,” she said, elated to be taking them to school. “This is the best feeling, like this makes me so happy, makes me so happy that I’m not running late, I’m not forgetting something, because that was their life for two years.”

Now she’s getting back to the things she once enjoyed. She has a new outlook on life. She credits that to her being an advocate for herself and being proactive when it came to recovery. Often, she called specialists daily to get in for treatments,

“It took me 600 days before I could get someone to see me,” she said.

But that persistence led her to education, treatment and new ways to be treated.

She was at NIH for studies of her symptoms, then The Mayo Clinic for brain rehab and finally the Aviv clinic at The Villages, where she was part of a new way of healing.

But through all her treatments and education, she has learned a lot about the process, knowledge that she is using to help those who are just like her.

She is using social media, TV and even a book she’s thinking about writing to accomplish her goals of helping others.

“This is what I need to be doing with my life. I need to kind of break down what I’ve learned and make it open and available to other people so they can begin their recovery,” Gillan said.

She will be a keynote speaker during a long COVID road to recovery workshop starting Sept. 10 for the Aviv Clinic.