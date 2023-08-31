BOONE, N.C. — Businesses are stepping up to help after a large furniture manufacturer in Boone closed its doors without warning this weekend.

Eddie Fox has worked at Century Furniture for many years.

"25 years," Fox said.

He, like many, have made it their careers to work at this factory.

"I know I have childhood friends and people I graduated high school with that have invested their career at Mitchell Gold," Vice President of Human Resources and Benefits Amy Guyer said.

Guyer said when the company heard about the closure of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams in Taylorsville this weekend, they were shocked.

"Stunned, shocked, sad," Guyer said.

The furniture business is a big family. Guyer says the closure of this business and the 533 people without a job is difficult for other businesses along with the furniture field.

"The impact on a company that was producing foam for Mitchell Gold or the impact on the company that was sourcing material fabric, etc. It's a big deal for multiple industries," Guyer said.

Guyer switched from the medical field to furniture eight years ago because of the people who worked here. Now, she says this company is one of many that is ready and willing to hire those who lost their jobs just days ago.

"Our goal is to try to help people make a smooth transition because we can," Guyer said.

Guyer says it's important for the community to stick together.

"I'm seeing the local government respond. The rapid response team from NC Works creating events in the county," Guyer said.