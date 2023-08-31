WORCESTER, Mass. - Euro-American Worldwide Logistics, which is located near Worcester Regional Airport, celebrated a 20,000 square-foot expansion this week.

It will be used by pharmaceutical and bio-manufacturing companies for their growing storage and shipping needs. Euro-American Worldwide president Eric Busenburg said his company will act as a third-party satellite facility to keep manufacturers’ business in Massachusetts.

“They have options throughout the country, but if they're here in Massachusetts, they need their materials nearby,” Busenburg said. “And we're centrally based here in Worcester, and we're one hour away from the vast majority of every manufacturer in Massachusetts. So one hour away, you can have your materials.

“We have our own vehicles. They're all temperature-controlled vehicles. And so, we can have the materials brought at temperature to the facility within one hour.”

Busenburg said the other option would be for companies to store out of state, which could require an outside trucking firm and take one to three days longer for deliveries.

The expansion adds to Euro-American’s existing 45,000 square-foot facility.