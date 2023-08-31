The Biden administration on Thursday formally asked Congress to pass a short-term government funding measure with about a month left to go to avert a shutdown.

The extension, the White House said, would give lawmakers additional time to strike an accord on a more broad measure to fund the government while avoiding a Sept. 30 shutdown.

“Although the crucial work continues to reach a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills, it is clear that a short-term continuing resolution (CR) will be needed next month,” a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement to Spectrum News.

“As part of our responsibility to prudently plan for a short-term CR, OMB is providing Congress with technical assistance needed to avoid severe disruptions to government services in the first quarter of the fiscal year,” the OMB spokesperson added. “We urge Congress to include these anomalies along with the critical emergency supplemental needs the Administration transmitted earlier this month in any forthcoming CR, as they have done on a bipartisan basis many times in the past.”

News of the request was first reported by The Washington Post.

