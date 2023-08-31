ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say a Central Florida man was hospitalized Tuesday after encountering a bear in Longwood.

Officials say a man was injured during the confrontation, which happened while he was walking his dog



Investigators say it does not appear the man's injuries came directly from the bear

On Tuesday night, FWC responded to the area of Alaqua Lakes off Markham Woods Road.

Preliminary information suggests that the injuries the man sustained were secondary to his interaction with the bear "as they are not consistent with those seen in other human-bear contact events," FWC said in a release.

The release said the encounter happened Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog.

The region of the state from the Ocala National Forest to the Wekvia area has more than 1,200 bears in it — the most heavily populated area in the state.

FWC officials say the investigation into Tuesday's incident is ongoing.

Area resident Jackie Coggin says her community often puts out email alerts that mention bears and or coyotes are in the area.

Over the holidays a few years ago, she recalled seeing a bear coming right up to one of her home's windows. Another bear apparently was right at home on her property.

“I had a bear in my back yard and it is fenced,” Coggin said. “I watched the bear leave my yard, and the way that it climbed the fence was so nonchalant.”

She said what happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday wasn’t ordinary, and the sound of it was still ringing in her head.

“I could hear a dog just crying for like his life,” Coggin said. “It was the most awful sound.”

She said her neighbor was lying on the ground and the bear standing over him.

However, an incident report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shows authorities did not see any visible laceration on the man from a bear's claw.

“He had a horrible gash on the back of his head,” Coggin said. “I did hear that the officer said it looked more like a gash from a fall.”

Experts say bear sightings are not uncommon in the area. Surrounding neighborhoods have alerts in their community by the FWC, or have bear trash cans for the community. Alaqua Lakes has neither.

The neighborhood does have dogs, which Coggin believes got the bear's attention.

“Our neighbors have really stepped in and have taken care of the dog and had surgery done,” she said. “The dog is doing well.”

Coggin and other residents in the community say trash collections have taken longer than normal lately, which may have led to an uptick in bear activity.

“Our garbage hasn’t been picked up on every street, they’ll do like half the neighborhood and leave,” Coggin said. “So I do feel (the bears) have been out a lot lately.”

WastePro tells Spectrum News 13 that not only does it have a new driver for this neighborhood and route, but also with recent extreme heat, trash collection is taking longer than normal. According to the FWC, one bag of trash can provide twice the amount of calories a bear is in search of for a whole day.