TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalized their 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon, cutting multiple veteran players, including quarterback John Wolford, defensive contributors Deadrin Senat and Nolan Turner, as well as several young receivers.

With what looks to be one of the younger rosters in the NFL, Tampa Bay kept 13 rookie players on its initial roster.

Of those newcomers, six are undrafted free agents.

What You Need To Know Bucs set initial 53-man roster to start regular season





Teams waived 24 players Tuesday



13 rookies made the final roster





Bucs open regular season Sept. 10 at Minnesota

The Bucs offensive line will include Matt Feiler, Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett, Cody Mauch, Justin Skule, Aaron Stinnie, Brandon Walton and Tristan Wirfs.

The receivers group, anchored by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin also will include youngsters Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett and Devin Thompkins.

Among the receivers waived were: Taye Barber, Kaylon Geiger, Cephus Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kade Warner.

Also, the team terminated the contracts of running back Patrick Laird, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert and defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor.

All the players waived could be candidates to return as members of the Bucs’ practice squad.

Tampa Bay opens the regular season Sept. 10 at Minnesota.

Here’s a look at the latest transaction.

WAIVED:

o WR Taye Barber

o LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle

o DL C.J. Brewer

o RB Ronnie Brown

o LS Evan Deckers

o T Silas Dzansi

o WR Kaylon Geiger

o G Luke Haggard

o CB Keenan Isaac

o WR Cephus Johnson

o S Richard LeCounte

o WR Ryan Miller

o G John Molchon

o G Michael Niese

o T Raiqwon O'Neal

o DL Willington Previlon

o OLB Jose Ramirez

o OLB Hamilcar Rashed

o LB J.J. Russell

o OLB Charles Snowden

o TE Tanner Taula

o S Nolan Turner

o WR Kade Warner

o CB Rodarius Williams

WAIVED/INJURED:

o TE Dominique Dafney

o CB Don Gardner

o S Kedrick Whitehead

WAIVED/FAILURE TO DISCLOSE PHYSICAL CONDITION:

o C Chris Murray

TERMINATED CONTRACT:

o CB Anthony Chesley

o LB Ulysees Gilbert

o RB Patrick Laird

o WR David Moore

o DL Patrick O'Connor

o DL Deadrin Senat

o QB John Wolford

PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE:

o C Ryan Jensen