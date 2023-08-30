WESTMINSTER, Mass. – The Small Business Administration’s Massachusetts District presented Wachusett Mountain Associates with a legacy business award Wednesday.

The award is one of 68 being presented nationwide to mark the SBA’s 70th anniversary.

Wachusett Mountain used SBA assistance to get financing in 1982 for the mountain’s first major expansion and the construction of its base lodge. The SBA says the mountain is New England’s most accessible ski resort.

"The more I did research on the business and how you grew the business, and your passion, and how it really is a family business, even learning today that, is it six generations that are now involved with the business in some way or another?” said SBA Massachusetts District director Robert Nelson at Wednesday’s award ceremony. “So, this is really what SBA is about. It's about celebrating small businesses."

"We've got a nice generation coming along to keep these things going,” said Wachusett co-owner Ralph Crowley. “Because for us, the Crowley family, the success is continuing the legacy."

Crowley said the family’s other business, Polar Beverages, also benefitted from SBA assistance in the 1970s.