Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared to freeze up while speaking to reporters his home state Kentucky on Wednesday when asked if he will seek reelection in 2026.

Video shows that McConnell, 81, appeared to begin answering the question before pausing. An aide stepped in and asked if McConnell heard the question, to which he appeared to reply "yes" softly without continuing to speak. Another aide stepped in and spoke to McConnell before the Kentucky Republican began to address reporters again.

A McConnell spokesperson told Spectrum News 1, "Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today. While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event."

In July, the Republican leader similarly paused during a press conference on Capitol Hill. He was conducting the weekly Republican leadership news conference when he stopped speaking and appeared to freeze. His colleagues asked him if he wanted to go to his office. He did not answer, but slowly walked back to his office with an aide and Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a former orthopedic surgeon who is the No. 3 Republican in the Senate.

A few minutes later, McConnell returned to the podium and was asked about his health and what happened. He said he was fine. A McConnell aide said he felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment. The aide requested anonymity to speak about the senator's health.

Spectrum News' Julia Benbrook and Deborah Harbsmeier contributed to this report.