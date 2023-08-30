ORLANDO, Fla. — In some areas not as hard hit by the storm, Idalia may have left a lasting benefit in the form of much-needed rainfall.

Boaters and people who like to fish along Lake Panasoffkee in Sumter County say the lake has been down a few feet after an unusually dry spring and summer.

The area was spared major damage, so residents and boaters are thankful for the rain that did fall



Some businesses along the lake closed on Wednesday, the day Idalia moved through, while others were able to open after some cleanup

Idalia kept many locals away from the popular fishing lake the day the storm moved through.

A transplant from Ohio, Paul King was a bit curious about what the storm would bring, though he wasn’t worried about rain.

“We need a good foot of water – that’s how bad this lake’s been this summer,” said King.

It’s been so dry here, it’s been hard for him and other boaters to get around the lake.

“Out of the channel and going up the river in the airboat you can see the rocks clear, and being they are fiberglass hauls – it will rip your boat right open,” said King.

He’s hopeful the rain Idalia dropped will help, and make the fish more willing to bite, as well as keep people coming to Big Bass Grill, where he works.

Idalia created a lot more work for King at Big Bass Grille, where he spent much of the day cleaning up debris like Spanish moss.

“At first when I moved to Florida I loved this moss, now I hate this stuff,” said King. “I’m done by noon, and as you can see it’s way after noon and I’m still working. But I’ll get all of this stuff setup and ready for tomorrow.”

With Labor Day weekend approaching, fishermen coming back with better weather later in the week - and even some utility workers staged nearby and stopping in for a bite to eat – the work never stops.