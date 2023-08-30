With the 2018 farm bill set to expire Sept. 30, American Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall visited Western New York to speak with farmers about their concerns.

“When everybody thinks of New York, they think of the big city and they don’t think about upstate New York and how much agriculture there is,” Duvall said.

Duvall has been president of American Farm Bureau, an advocacy group for farmers across the country, since 2016 and worked previously on the 2018 farm bill. A 2023 bill has not yet been finalized or received congressional approval, but estimates from the Congressional Budget Office put projections at a $1.5 trillion price tag. If passed, it would make it the first time the farm bill would eclipse the trillion-dollar mark.

“We take policies from a county, state and national level, and we promote those policies as they develop the farm bill in Washington, D.C.,” Duvall said. “I work with all four chairmen, and the two co-chairmen in their committees to try and develop that bill.”

He said the potential struggle for the 2023 bill will be how much money is allocated and where it goes.

“The conflict will be whether it’s in conservation programs, or whether it’s in Title 1 programs, whether it’s in risk management tools or nutrition,” Duvall said.

The farm bill, which is renewed every five years, covers a few different aspects for farmers and consumers, but the cornerstone of the farm bill for farmers is crop insurance, Duvall said.

“Crop insurance is a risk management tool that all our farmers have skin in the game only, they pay part of the premium and it helps them mitigate risk that they have on their farms,” he said. “We want to support crop insurance and broaden it to make it more effective.”

Duvall said they support the continuation of food assistance programs as well, which is 80% of the farm bill’s funding.

“Additionally, we continue to support conservation and climate-smart farming practices through the conservation program, research and development dollars that keep us on the cutting edge,” he said.

The difficulty with conservation programs is that different regions of the country face different challenges.

“A lot of practices in there don’t fit in a lot of places,” Duvall said. “Cover crop is one of the most familiar things that we do to conserve the soil and sequester carbon, but you don’t do it in North Dakota because they don’t have a growing season where it works, or you don’t do it in the West because it’s too dry.”

Duvall said the program has to be vast enough to adapt to the needs of different regions and is not a one-size-fits-all program.

In New York, the major concerns for the farm bill come down to labor regulations and dairy policies.

“Labor is the biggest issue facing American agriculture. It limits our ability to be at our fullest potential and everybody’s perspective on labor is just a little bit different,” Duvall said. “And here in New York, it’s availability and cost to the farmers because to be able to sustain themselves for the future, they have to be able to afford these programs.”

As far as dairy policies, Duvall said they brought stakeholders together last year to discuss their concerns.

“We’re protecting the risk management tools that are in the farm bill for dairy that’s really been developed in the last eight to 10 years,” he said.

Kim Skellie, a co-owner of El-Vi Farms in Newark, said they participate in a few programs that are funded through the farm bill.

“The dairy margin coverage program, which is more or less for catastrophic milk price drops, which we went through during the pandemic. So that program helped buffer the loss of significant income,” Skellie said.

Skellie said his farm has also participated in the Enviornmental Quality Incentives Program — a cost-sharing program that helps fund the integration of conservation practices on farms.

“We have used that on our second farm to build a bigger, more environmentally sustainable manure storage system,” he said.

Duvall said farmers should engage with commodity groups and the Farm Bureau if they have concerns regarding the farm bill.

“Without their engagement, our organizations really don’t have any strength because their engagement is power of our group,” he said.