FLORIDA — Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla. at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, as a Category 3 storm with top estimated winds of 125 mph. According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, no major hurricanes since records began in 1851 had tracked into Apalachee Bay. A landfall there is unprecedented in modern times.

Some of the hardest hit areas were in Levy, Dixie, Taylor and Jefferson counties.

Crews from several Central Florida agencies are sending crews to those hardest hit areas to help with recovery operations.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is deploying an emergency self-contained rescue team to assist the Levy County Sheriff’s Office in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

Hang on @Levysostar we're coming!!!! Help is on the way.



— Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) August 30, 2023

Florida Fish and Wildlife is preparing to send officers and resources to different areas of the state for deployments following Hurricane Idalia.

We are preparing officers and resources in different areas of the state for deployments due to Hurricane Idalia. Please stay safe, out of the water and off the roads so first responders can arrive quickly to help.



— MyFWC (@MyFWC) August 30, 2023

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is also sending a team to assist Taylor County in recovery operations.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue is sending an engine and 5 team members as part of a Strike Team, to north Florida today to assist in Hurricane Idalia disaster response. This Strike Team is composed of 5 Engines and 1 District Chief from multiple agencies within Brevard County.

Orlando’s Utilities Commission is also sending a group of 18-20 utility workers to Tallahassee to help restore power. Michelle Lynch with OUC said, “all the utilities band together in times of need,” and that they are returning the favor, after Tally assisted them in restoring power after Ian.

Orange County Fire Rescue, Seminole Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office are also planning to help with Idalia recovery.