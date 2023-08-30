President Joe Biden is expected to announce new funding to strengthen Hawaii’s power grid when he delivers remarks on Wednesday on the federal government's response to the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Idalia.

The president’s speech will come just hours after the Category 3 hurricane made landfall in Florida.

Following his remarks, Biden is scheduled to convene members of his Cabinet and agency officials to discuss ongoing efforts on Maui and continue directing the federal government’s response.

Earlier this month, the deadliest wildfires in the U.S. in more than a century swept the island, leaving at least 115 people dead. This week, Hawaii’s electric utility recognized its power lines downed by high winds appears to have started a fire on Maui while also placing blame on county firefighters.

Biden on Wednesday will announce that $95 million dollars from the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law he signed in 2021 will go toward hardening Hawaii’s electric grid to lessen the risk of future wildfires and reduce the chances of outages.

The president visited Lahaina to survey damage and meet with officials on the ground last week, vowing to support Maui and Hawaii for “as long as it takes.”

Republicans have criticized Biden’s initial response to the fires as slow, pointing to the president saying he had no comment when asked about the death toll on the island while vacationing at his beach house days after the blazes started. The White House has since said he didn’t hear the question.

Bloomberg reported House Republicans are launching an investigation into the president and federal government’s actions.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, is highlighting its “whole-of-government” response, including having more than 1,000 federal personnel on the ground, approving more than $16 million in assistance to local households and providing meals, water, cots and blankets.

On Hurricane Idalia, Biden on Tuesday said he is in “constant contact” with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two spoke on the phone on Monday and the president approved an emergency declaration for the state.

“We’re going to make sure they have everything they need,” Biden said on Tuesday when asked about the storm by a reporter during a meeting with the Costa Rica president.

Biden and DeSantis previously worked together on the response to Hurricane Ian last year.

The White House says FEMA has pre-deployed teams so they are ready to respond on the ground in impacted areas and readied supplies such as food and water.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Tuesday said FEMA is implementing immediate needs funding, prioritizing using available money for the hurricane and Maui wildfires and “any other extreme weather events that may come our way.”

“I want to stress that while Immediate Needs Funding will ensure we can continue to respond to disasters, it is not a permanent solution,” she told reporters at a White House briefing on Tuesday. "Congress must work with us on the supplemental request that the administration has made on behalf of FEMA."