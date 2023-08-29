FLORIDA — Uber is offering free round-trip rides to shelter locations in certain counties to prepare for Hurricane Idalia.
The counties available include Alachua, Citrus, Dixie, Marion, Union, Lake, Nassau, Orange, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Volusia, Manatee, Lee, Hillsborough, and Hernando.
Here’s how to use it:
- Open the Uber app
- Tap “Account” on the bottom right
- Tap “Wallet”
- Scroll down to “+ Add Promo Code”
- Enter code IDALIARELIEF
- Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters
The offer is valid for up to two trips per rider, and the discount does not apply to tips for the drivers.