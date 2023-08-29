ORLANDO, Fla. — While some may welcome the extra rain dropped on Central Florida last week by Hurricane Idalia, some experts warn that excess water could give mosquitoes expansive, fertile breeding grounds.

“Mosquitoes can breed in any standing water — even a small water bottle cap has the ability,” said Orange County Mosquito Control manager Steve Harrison.

Harrison, a former science teacher, has spent more than 23 years working in mosquito control for the state of Florida and various agencies — including his role now with Orange County.

The job of Harrison and his team is to keep tabs on the mosquito population throughout the year and — more importantly — the various diseases they can spread. He said they use sentinel chickens and technology to do so.

The Florida Department of Health placed Broward and Miami-Dade counties under a mosquito-borne illness alert after 11 cases of locally acquired dengue were reported. Florida also reported seven cases of locally transmitted malaria, the first such cases in the Sunshine State in more than two decades.

Experts say mosquitoes have the potential to transmit to humans a variety of viruses and diseases, each with varying levels of severity — including death, in some cases. Harrison said there is always the risk that viruses and diseases like dengue, West Nile, chikungunya or eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), could spread in Florida.

Mosquitoes can populate quickly, going from eggs to larvae to pupa to adult in as little as five days, Harrison said.

“There are 90 different kinds of mosquitoes throughout the state,” he said. “In Orange County, we have 45 (types of mosquitoes), and they don’t all behave the same way.”

A mosquito-borne illness advisory for eastern equine encephalitis was issued for Orange County on June 6 because an elevated presence of EEE was found within the county’s sentinel chicken program.

During peak periods, Harrison said the agency regularly sprays by truck to try to knock out mosquito populations.

Harrison said one advantage is that mosquitoes have a flight range of about 1 mile, so any detection of virus or disease would be limited to that.

“Some lay eggs in water, some on sides of containers, some lay eggs in floodwater-prone areas,” Harrison said. “The main thing for people to do to help us help them is to drain and cover any standing water on your property. If you’ve got bird baths, on a weekly basis dump those out ... potted plants, they hold water and are a very ideal location for mosquitoes to lay eggs and breed.”

As part of its expanding effort, Orange County Mosquito Control is building a new facility that will include an expanded lab to monitor and study mosquitoes. The new facility is set to open in April 2024.