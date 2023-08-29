Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has suspended his 2024 presidential campaign, making him the first Republican candidate to drop out of the race. The decision comes after he failed to qualify for the first Republican primary debate last week.

In a statement Tuesday announcing his decision, Suarez said that running for the White House "has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," Suarez said.

"I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.