GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forge Greensboro is a community makerspace that allows members to access machinery and work spaces to create items for personal or business use.

The arts and culture industry brought in over $20 billion to North Carolina’s economy in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. That number makes it one of the largest economic sectors in our state.

Forge Greensboro has over 350 members who actively use the space for their business

Mila Cornelius initially visited Forge Greensboro to use the industrial sewing machine for her pet clothing apparel business but soon fell in love with wood laser engraving. Cornelius began her own business, creating laser art pieces with motivational messages on them.

“They might see something. It could change their life. It sounds so cliché, but you just never, ever know,” Cornelius said.

After her mom died, Cornelius said she fell into a depression. But an act of kindness from a stranger ended up saved her.

“She was like, ‘good morning, beautiful.’ And I was like, ‘who is she talking to?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m talking to you. You do realize you’re beautiful, right?’ And I just stood there, and I wanted to cry, but I didn’t. I held back the tears. And to this day, I still remember what that did for me. It meant the world,” Cornelius said.

It prompted her to make her newly found business a voice of inspiration to others.

“And kindness cost us nothing. It doesn’t,” Cornelius said. If someone sees something they like about a passerby, they might as well say it.

The Forge Greensboro is a 12,000-square-foot space started by hobbyists. People who used various machines in their garage came together through a post on Reddit, according to Lonnie Cockerham, the executive director.

Besides conveying her personal message, Cornelius intends to start a third endeavor using her new business and workspace at the Forge Greensboro.

“I want to use signs … to encourage and inspire people. I want to take the proceeds from that business and buy land and build tiny homes for the homeless,” Cornelius said.She added she’d use the equipment at the space to cut the wood for the homes. According to the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, arts and culture are ranked as the third highest sector in economic contributions to North Carolina, following retail and construction.

Makerspaces across the state have become a haven for small businesses. Now, Forge Greensboro has over 350 members who actively use the space for their businesses.

Cornelius has already begun receiving commission orders for her wood cuttings, her first from the City of Greensboro for a custom wood sign dedicated to a county commissioner.

She said, though she was nervous about it — she was ready.

“I was excited and just grateful for the opportunity, because it is, it is a pretty big deal,” Cornelius said.

Most recently, she created name tags and centerpieces for the first TAB Arts Center “Avant-Garde Gala.”

