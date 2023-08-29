House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives, announced on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer," Scalise said in a statement. “I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months. I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District."

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” the Lousiana congressman added.

Scalise has served in Congress since 2008, representing parts of New Orleans' suburbs. In 2017, Scalise was shot at a practice for the annual congressional baseball game by an Illinois man who previously expressed anti-Republican views. Scalise was transported to the hospital in critical condidtion and spent several months in and out of intensive care and surgeries before returning to Congress after three months.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and in both chambers of Congress, rushed to give their best wishes to the Louisiana Republican.

"Wishing my friend @SteveScalise a quick recovery," his Democratic predecessor, Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, wrote on social media. "I know your courage and resilience will lead you through this battle with strength, and I will be here to support you throughout your recovery."

"Cancer doesn't stand a chance if a bullet couldn't stop Steve Scalise," wrote Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds. "His life is a living testimony of God's favor, and Erika and I pray for more of God's mercy during this battle. Steve, get well soon!"

"My friend @SteveScalise has always been a fighter and I know cancer doesn’t stand a chance," Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Leader Scalise and his family are in my prayers and this entire Congress stands behind him as he begins treatment."

"Heidi and I will keep you and your family in our prayers, that the “God of all comfort who comforts us in all our affliction” will be with you during this challenging time," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wrote to Scalise on X.

"So glad to hear it was caught early," wrote North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. "Get well soon, Steve."

"Giulia and I join the rest of @HouseGOP in praying for @SteveScalise 's full recovery," wrote North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry. "Steve is a fighter and we stand with him as he enters this latest battle. Our thoughts are with the entire Scalise family."