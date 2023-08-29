In Newark, Wayne County, Honest Pharm Co. is hosting the Finger Lakes region’s first cannabis showcase.

It brought together a trio of cultivators, a processor and a dispensary for people to shop for.

The event was specifically designed to help move cannabis while the wait continues for more dispensaries to get going.

"You'll come in and get ID checked,” said Jeremy Jimenez, co-founder and CEO of Honest Pharm Co. “Once you are 21 and older, you can see all of our products on display. It’s very simple. You get through the line see what you want and purchase it."

The showcase on East Maple Avenue is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And later this week, the cannabis showcase is making its way into Rochester on East Avenue across from Wegmans. It will be the first place open for recreational marijuana before any dispensaries open in Rochester.