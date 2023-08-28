ORLANDO, Fla. — As residents prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia — which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane — Rosen Hotels & Resorts is activating distress rates to offer more affordable pricing for Floridians looking for safe shelter.

What You Need To Know Rosen Hotels has announced it is implementing distress rates so Tropical Storm Idalia evacuees can save money while sheltering from the storm



Company officials say rates vary depending on the property, but start at $69 a night and go up to $129, excluding taxes



They say pets are welcome for no additional fee, and Wi-Fi is free of charge in the rooms



Rosen Hotels & Resorts recommend people make reservations on its website to avoid long phone queues

“We've always prided ourselves on being here and lowering rates and making sure that everyone feels comfortable," said Jennifer Rice-Palmer, director of guest contact for Rosen Hotels & Resorts. "We know that this is not a staycation for people. This is not a planned expenditure. And we do everything we can to make it as easy for people who have to evacuate their homes.”

The hotel chain announced Monday that it had activated “distress rates” for Florida residents who want to evacuate.

“So, we went into a hurricane mode, and we lowered our rates, and we offered pretty much our friends and family rates to everyone here in the area,” Rice-Palmer said, explaining that rates vary depending on the property, but start at $69 a night and go up to $129.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts offering “distress rates” to provide affordable prices to Florida residents looking for shelter as #Idalia strengthens. Tune in to @MyNews13 at 10 pm and for updates on storm coverage. pic.twitter.com/bmZUimvOPI — Massiel Leyva (@LeyvaMassiel) August 28, 2023

“We have availability at six of our seven resorts right now, which means that we'll be able to help a good number of people," she said. "The phones are very busy right now and they're going to continue to be busy and increase in volume over the next 24 hours.”

Rice-Palmer said Rosen Hotels & Resorts wants to make sure pets are also taken care of during this time.

“We waive the pet fees for dogs coming in — we're allowing two dogs per room, and if the storm takes a turn and starts to come towards this area, we'll have indoor pet relief areas for all our four-legged friends that come in,” Rice-Palmer said, adding that the easiest way for people to make reservations is to go on the company's website to avoid long phone queues.

Distress rates are posted on the website on the reservation page, which also displays updated information regarding their availability. According to Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Distress Rates are as follows:

$69/Night (Not Including Taxes)

Rosen Inn International

Rosen Inn closest to Universal

Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando

Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista

$99/Night (Not Including Taxes)

Rosen Plaza

$109/Night (Not Including Taxes)

Rosen Centre

$129/Night (Not Including Taxes)

Rosen Shingle Creek

Rice-Palmer said Rosen Hotels & Resorts has a comprehensive plan for hurricanes — all its hotels are equipped with generators, and there is a risk management department monitoring the storm and communicating with their general managers and directors of security to make sure they are providing information on a regular basis to their guests.