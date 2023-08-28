ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A mother nominated Cynthia Miller for A+ Teacher, describing her as encouraging, passionate and someone who goes above and beyond in her classroom in Osceola County.

Students receive plenty of one-on-one instruction inside Cynthia Miller’s classroom at BridgePrep Academy of St. Cloud.

“I actually really, really do enjoy the process of making discoveries and learning with the kids,” she said.

Miller said learning is truly what it’s all about.

“I do enjoy seeing them asking questions and then finally making connections,” she said. “That really is important to me.”

She sets the bar high in her classroom. “They know my daily expectations,” Miller said. “Do we meet my expectations every day? Absolutely not, but like I said, we reset and we try again the next day.”

Miller says that’s really important. “There’s things that go on at home. On sports teams. But they need to know here at school, there’s always somebody that they can come to, even if they’re upset with you and they’re having a bad day,” she said. “They still need to be able to feel safe and come to you and know what’s going on and share their ideas and just get things out.”

The mother who nominated Miller said, “As an outside parent looking in, Mrs. Miller goes above and beyond with her students. I see this as her passion. She is definitely always telling students, ‘Hey great job today, tomorrow we will practice some more.’”

The mother adds, “I simply wish that all teachers were like Mrs. Miller.”