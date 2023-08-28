WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic affected almost every aspect of life. It also started new trends, both in life and in business.

Colleen Volland owns Cream City Clay in West Allis, Wisconsin. It’s a pottery school and art studio that offers classes, monthly memberships, and opportunities for its members to sell their work or start a new business.

Volland said she has seen major business growth since the pandemic. She said she believes it’s a result of people needing creative outlets and community connections.

She said she has seen a trend of more people wanting to learn the craft, with some even leaving their jobs to do it full time.

“I’m excited to see where it’s going, the amount of people who are posting videos on Instagram, that are sharing their work, that are quitting their jobs at big corporations to become full-time potters is exciting,” said Volland.

Volland said her store members saved her business during the COVID-19 lockdown. Instead of dropping their memberships, they instead participated in Zoom classes with the “clay to-go” kits that Volland provided.

Volland said business is now booming — so much so that she just expanded her store space that’s used as an art gallery.

Liz Lewandowski is the studio manager. She said after COVID restrictions were lifted, people craved new experiences.

That was especially true for ceramics, which had trended on social media. Lewandowski said her love for the craft is pure.

“I love how tactile it is and just the feel of working with the earth and making something with it,” said Lewandowski.

Volland said she will continue to help her members and fellow artists experience art from the earth.

It’s a message Vollard said she hopes to spread for years to come as she encourages the community to create beautiful art together.