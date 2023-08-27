TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa.

Fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated, according to the office of Agricultural Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

State Rep. Danny Alvarez, who serves southern Hillsborough County, recommends that if your vehicle was affected you should contact the gas station directly.

“Those stations have told us and given reassurances that they will make people whole but that’s going to be a private issue and very fact dependent,” explained state representative Danny Alvarez. “So you should go back to that station and make a claim with them and they’ll take it from there.”

Alvarez says the state has been in contact with local lawmakers regarding the ongoing situation.

“We know at the Port of Tampa they’re fixing the exact tank that was affected, as well as the individual stations have been notified," Alvarez explained. "They know they had an issue and they’re working to get those corrections done as fast as possible. We know we’ve got the hurricane coming and that’s got people stressed out but the message is this should be very quick."

The office released the following list of affected Florida gas stations:

Big Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

This list may be updated, the office said.

Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability. Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned. Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase.

If you purchased gas from affected stations after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, the Florida Department of Agriculture of Consumer services advises consumers that vehicles or generators may not properly function.

FDACS has opened up the consumer hotline to receive complaints from impacted consumers. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov.