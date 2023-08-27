ORLANDO, Fla. — As a development in Orlando’s Packing District is progressing, construction in the area is causing headaches for some drivers — and at least one business owner says she is losing customers.

What You Need To Know Construction work has the only way to and from Amanda's Café Perks diner on Orange Blossom Trail down to one lane in each direction



Since crews installed concrete barricades blocking where Henry’s customers turn into her diner, Henry says she's lost nearly half of her sales



City of Orlando leaders say the redesign of Princeton Street from Orange Blossom Trail to John Young Parkway will probably take until late 2023 or early 2024 to complete



Several parts of The Packing District development have already opened

Amanda Henry likes to make her customers feel at home.

“There are a lot of customers that come in here that have their favorite coffee mugs,” Henry said.

Henry said there aren’t a lot of places left like her diner, Amanda’s Café Perks in Orlando’s Packing District.

“Small businesses that serve old-fashioned Southern food — and that’s what we love about it," Henry said.

But Henry said her customers have been having a tough time getting to her diner lately.

Construction work has the only way to and from her diner on busy Orange Blossom Trail down to just one lane in each direction.

“I can’t say on camera what I hear from a lot of the customers because they get really upset and bothered when the traffic patterns change, nor would I repeat what they say,” Henry said.

Some of Henry’s most loyal customers are still making their way into the diner, despite their trip down OBT taking way longer than the usual five minutes.

“It took me approximately 45 minutes to go from Highway 50 to Princeton on OBT due to the construction,” customer Richard Vickers said.

“He’s faithful,” Henry said. “That’s what’s keeping our doors open is our faithful, regular customers, and without them, there’s no way we could do it, no way.”

To make matters worse, crews installed concrete barricades blocking where Henry’s customers used to turn into her diner off of OBT south. She said she’s lost customers — and nearly half of her sales.

“I just really hope and pray they get it done as fast as possible because it does take a toll on the little man, and I’m the little man, just a private business owner trying to make it in this big world,” Henry said.

Despite the headaches, Henry said she’s happy to see development in the Packing District taking shape.

“I know it’s going to be beautiful when they get finished, and it’s just a matter of when, and you know, it’s going to take time,” Henry said. “And I’m not going to give up, I’m not going to quit, and I’m going to be here to stay until someone moves me out.”

City of Orlando leaders said the redesign of Princeton Street from Orange Blossom Trail to John Young Parkway will probably take until late 2023 or early 2024 to complete. Several parts of The Packing District development have already opened, including The Cannery Apartments, The Grove — a 66-acre park — and the Orlando Tennis Center. A dog park is set to open in late 2024.