MILWAUKEE — Hours before the Republican presidential debate Wednesday, several local businesses had the chance to showcase their business inside of the Baird Center.

Those with the 2024 Republican National Convention, along with Visit Milwaukee, hosted a vendor fair where business owners could not only chat with RNC officials but also sell their product with the goal of landing a bid for next year’s Republican National Convention. Some of the businesses that participated in the fair also got to help with Wednesday’s debate.

“We just have a spirit and heart of gratitude and we can’t wait and see what comes out of this opportunity for Wisconsin as a whole, as well as other small businesses,” said Laci C. Robbins, the co-owner of A&A Services and Transportation in Wauwatosa. “It is not about red or blue, it is really about green and just the opportunity for us to showcase Milwaukee to the world. I am really excited about that as well.”

On Wednesday, Robbins and her team were working around the clock shuttling visitors around town for the debate.

“Moving all of the debaters or individuals who are coming to the debate, moving them from point A to point B to Fiserv Forum and then transporting them to 3rd St. Market Hall and then back to their hotel,” said Robbins.

Around 300 local businesses attended the vendor fair.

Those interested can visit the vendor portal on the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee here.