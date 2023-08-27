As summer winds down, folks are planning final barbecues and back-to-school parties. But, before calling a rental company for chairs, a bouncy house or decorations, the Better Business Bureau wants to warn about fake businesses taking your money and never showing up with those supplies.

BBB CEO and President Tom Bartholomy says most reports stemmed from when people came across a party supply distributor’s website. When it came time to pay the deposit, red flags went up.

What You Need To Know Party planners are getting tricked out of money as scammers request Zelle or Venmo payments for deposits



The Better Business Bureau recommends checking out independent reviews rather than relying on the company’s website



Pay with a credit card to protect your purchase

“The deposit they were asking for [was to be paid] with a prepaid debit card or they pay with Venmo or Zelle — some type of cash app. Not a credit card,” he said, calling it pretty “scammy.”

Bartholomy says the best way to vet companies you find online is by remaining skeptical.

“Unless you’ve dealt with this party supply place in the past, you really need to check them out,” he said. “See what other people’s experiences have been. You don’t want to rely on their website or Facebook page, because they can control what’s posted there.”

Before booking, Bartholomy shared a few recommendations