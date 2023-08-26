In the ever-changing landscape of small businesses, one name has stood the test of time in the Capital Region.

For nearly 90 years, the Cunningham Companies have been a local institution, working to provide a safe and welcoming environment for customers and employees alike. Despite the numerous challenges they have faced, they have not only survived but thrived, becoming an example of resilience in the face of adversity.

Being a small business presents its own unique set of challenges. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 22% of all companies will fail in their first year even though small businesses are responsible for 1.5 million jobs annually, 30% won't make it past their second year, 50% will suffer failure within five years, and more than 70% won't make it past 10 years.

The Cunningham brand has managed to overcome the challenges. Since its inception in 1937, the company has expanded from the auto industry into laundry, farming and even ice production.

At the helm of this enduring business is Dave Avenarius, the owner and operator who has steered the brand since the early 2000s. Avenarius recognizes the importance of the Cunningham name in the community and strives to maintain its reputation while constantly improving. He attributes the success of the business to the respect and support they have received from customers and partners over the years.

“Good name and Ballston Spa Cunningham's,” Avenarius said. “A lot of people have respected it and worked with us over the years and I wanted to just keep that thing going and constantly improving.”

However, the past few years have been particularly challenging for small businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the growing impact of climate change have made it increasingly difficult for businesses to sustain themselves. Despite these hurdles, Avenarius remains optimistic about the future.

While acknowledging that the past two years have been tough, he believes that things are starting to turn around.

“We’re getting a little bit better this year,” he said. “[The] last two [were] quite tough. I don't think we're at where we were three and a half years ago, but is definitely coming around.”

Avenarius's optimism is fueled by his unwavering dedication to his business. He works seven days a week, refusing to accept "no" as an answer. His key advice for success is to stay focused and resolute, always pushing forward.

“You just got to stay focused and stay with it. Follow your dream, follow what you want to do, and you don't take no for an answer and just keep going.”

He understands that at the end of the day, people will always have a need for ice and cold beverages, and he is grateful that they chose Cunningham for their needs.

“Rain was tough for this year. The heat's been there, so we just keep moving forward at the end of the day, everybody wants a cold beverage in their hand or some sort of need for their ice. So we're grateful that people call on us for that.”

When he's not overseeing the distribution of ice or assisting customers at the laundromat, Avenarius can be found on his company farm, raising cattle with the support of his wife and son, Levi.

“Our farm side, I got my little son Levi helps me out,” he said. “[I’m] just thrilled to be able to. I like what I do. So I like to get up and have at it every morning and that's it's a thrill to get through the season, too. I do enjoy the change but it’s a need and just keep pushing.”

The enduring journey of Cunningham Companies is a testament to the resilience and perseverance of small businesses. Despite the obstacles they face, they continue to adapt and thrive, providing essential services to their community.