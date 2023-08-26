Nearly three weeks after a fire destroyed Lahaina, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, Sen. Brian Schatz, the Hawaii Visitors Bureau and others are letting people know that Maui still needs visitors — just avoid the parts devastated by the fires.

After the Lahaina fire, Green issued an emergency proclamation, which will be in effect until Oct. 17, that strongly discourages all nonessential travel to West Maui. The Hawaii Tourism Authority and lots of social media posts also broadcast that West Maui is closed. In the days following the fires, at least 46,000 people left the island via Kahului Airport, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Now, officials are focusing on spreading a slightly different message that encourages travel to other parts of Maui and to the other Hawaiian Islands.

Speaking Monday during President Joe Biden’s visit to Lahaina, Green reiterated people should avoid West Maui. Areas considered off-limits include Lahaina, Napili, Kaanapali, and Kapalua.

However, Green told people to visit other parts of Maui and other islands in Hawaii. Areas in Maui deemed okay to visit include Kahului, Wailuku, Kihei, Wailea, Makena, Makawao, Paia, and Hana. He said visiting these places would help Hawaii’s economy, which would speed up the recovery.

“Of course no one can travel to West Maui right now,” said Green. “We will share when that is possible again. Only returning residents and authorized emergency relief workers should come here now. But all of the other areas of Maui … and the rest of Hawaii are safe. They're open, they're available.”

“When you come, you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people that are suffering right now,” he continued.

In a tweet sent Thursday, Schatz said South Maui resorts need visitors, so that employees could keep their jobs.

“Furloughs and layoffs (are) starting because people think the whole island is closed. It is not. If you are planning a trip to Wailea or Kihei, don’t cancel. If you want to come to Hawaii pls consider South Maui,” Schatz said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In reply to a person commenting on his tweet, Schatz said, “You won’t be taking away a (hotel) room from a victim. We need visitors too.” He emphasized that survivors of the fires have already been temporarily housed in hotels and Airbnbs.

“We don’t want mass layoffs compounding our challenges,” he said in reply to another tweet.

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, a private nonprofit that works with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, sent a news release, saying “visitors can be mindful and respectful in our island home as recovery efforts continue.”

HVCB said visiting other parts of Maui and other Hawaiian Islands would “support the recovery effort and keep residents employed.” They stressed that respectful travel is needed.

