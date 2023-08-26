FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state’s Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and start moving toward the area.

What You Need To Know Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of the state’s Gulf coast as a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and start moving toward the area



DeSantis’ declaration covers the Gulf coast from the southwestern city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the Panhandle



The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and a 90% chance overall

DeSantis’ declaration covers the Gulf coast from the southwestern city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the Panhandle. Thirty-three of the state’s 67 counties are covered in the declaration.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and a 90% chance overall. Currently, it would be named “Idalia” if no other tropical storm form before it. Forecast models do not show the storm’s center approaching the areas of southwest Florida where deadly Hurricane Ian struck last year.

It's not immediately clear if the storm would reach hurricane strength or exactly where it will go. Still, any storm of this nature can cause massive flooding, power outages, coastal storm surge and tornadoes.