On Friday, more than 150,000 workers in the United Auto Workers union across the U.S. voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The deadline to get on the same page for UAW and their employers is Sept. 14.

While that doesn’t mean those in the auto workers union are not going back to work tomorrow or the day after, it does mean ramifications in the near future.

Specifically in New York state and a union town like Buffalo, there’s a baseline understanding of what these potential strikes could mean.

"Our international president Shawn Fain has made it very clear to the auto companies that that is deadline, not a expectation or recommendation,” said Dan Vicente, director of the UAW 9th District. “If they do not meet our demands by Sept. 14,, we will be taking strike action against the companies.”

"I guess the question is, you know, is this going to be a short-lived blip or is it part of a longer-term trend?" asked University at Buffalo law professor Matt Dimick.

The strike has only been authorized for unionized auto workers. But a strike on the horizon is something that’s been on the far end of the radar for some time.

"Over the past several decades, the union is sort of barely hung on in bargaining with the big three automakers," Dimick added.

Dimick spent years working in and around unions and now teaches labor law in the classroom. He has some ideas on how things have gotten to this point including companies calling for concessions and getting them from unions with budgets in question.

"I need people to understand since the economic recession we were asked to give up massive concessions to save American manufacturing and we did that," added Vicente. "We sacrificed to save the American auto industry."

That point, once far out on the radar, has been coming more rapidly with time.

"Myself and other academics, colleagues, other people who pay attention to the labor movement are definitely talking a lot about this," said Dimick. "And it's in the numbers."

"They need us. We were the essential ones," said Vicente. "We made the products and provided the services that kept this economy going. We were essential when it was convenient and now we’re trying to get paid. We are not going to continue down this road where they can exploit us without compensating us properly."

The Anderson Economic Group predicts 10 days on strike from just the UAW’s 150,000 would be a $5 billion hit after a week and a half.

"By historical standards, it's still all very, very small,” Dimick said, “It's nowhere near the levels of strikes that you would have seen in the 1940s or 1950s or even 1960s.”

Whether the recent strikes and votes to approve them are indicative of getting back to those kind of numbers with inflation, though?

"I don't think really anybody knows," said Dimick.

Ninety-seven percent of workers voted to approve the strike, which means that the UAW across the board is looking for big changes while hoping to avoid stepping off the lines.