ORLANDO, Fla. — Several judges and top law leaders gathered in Orlando on Friday to hear opinions for the first time on whether there is a need to consolidate, merge, or reduce the number of circuit courts in Florida.

What You Need To Know On Friday, top law leaders in Florida met to discuss the possibility of circuit court consolidation





Public comment lasted three hours, where many shared their opposition to the idea





On Dec. 1, the Judicial Circuit Assessment Committee has to submit its recommendations to the court

There are 20 judicial circuits in the state of Florida, and some are questioning whether they should be consolidated or combined.

Friday's meeting started with a three-hour public comment period where more than 40 people spoke, including lawyers, state attorneys, judges, public defenders and members of the public. Many spoke out against the idea of combining or consolidating the state's circuit courts — with some calling the idea “a nightmare” or “disastrous.”

Some said that if the consolidation happens, it would negate the will of voters and be a disservice to the community.

“The idea of consolidating circuits and increasing geographic size, it seems like an absurd way to accomplish (Florida House) Speaker (Paul) Renner’s goal to increase public trust and confidence,” said a lawyer who practices in the Ninth Circuit.

Others also said it could slow down the wheels of justice, give the public a loss of familiarity with courts, and increase the complexity of cases, while increasing travel times and distances.

Others proposed changing the conversation to the idea of paying more to court-appointed lawyers and clerks, and actually increasing the number of judicial circuits to right-size the system, instead of downsizing it.

“We need more judges, we need more clerks, we need more circuits,” said a lawyer who is practicing on the Ninth Circuit.

“With DeSantis, what our legislature is attempting to do is take away representation, take away diversity, and we need inclusivity, we need diversity, we need to honor the voters,” said Orlando resident Maria Bolton. “Citizens, for example, put (State Attorney Monique) Worrell in and we participated in the democratic process, in voting. What’s happening here is wrong and I hope DeSantis is watching this today.”

There are some who are for “circuit consolidation.” Renner sent a letter on June 15 to Florida’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz saying the consolidation of circuits “might lead to greater efficiencies ... increase public trust,” and have “substantial cost savings” for taxpayers.

RIGHT NOW: Several circuit court judges, lawyers— gathering to hear public comment on whether there is a *need* to consolidate (or reduce the number of) judicial circuits (trial courts) here in Florida. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/2XHBM2jBLf — Maria Serrano (@mariaserranotv) August 25, 2023

On June 30, Muniz created the Judicial Circuit Assessment Committee to investigate the proposal.

“The population in Florida has more than tripled since the last time these districts were reviewed in 1969, and where people live within our state is also very different,” said Renner in a statement to Spectrum News on Friday. “Separately, we want to explore what economies of scale are present in large circuits as well as what advantages smaller circuits offer to potentially harness greater efficiencies and cost savings through from some form of thoughtful consolidation of effort. These savings could then be used to increase wages and resources for our court personnel and those working for our prosecutors and public defenders. This request for review is a responsible, first step to understanding whether we can optimize our court system to best serve Floridians in the 21st Century.”

The next public hearing on circuit consolidation is Friday, Oct. 13 in Tampa. The location of the meeting has not been determined.

The committee is scheduled to meet twice before that public hearing.

Spectrum News saw Andrew Bain, the state attorney for the Ninth Circuit Court, in attendance briefly at the meeting during the late morning hours Friday. A spokesperson says Bain spent all afternoon in Osceola. When Spectrum News interviewed him on Wednesday, he said he’s waiting to see what the facts are on court consolidation.

After the three hours of public comment, members of the committee asked questions, requesting data about travel times within all 20 circuits and courthouses.

The committee is also reaching out to other justice entities in order to get a broad assessment on impacts.

There is a survey looking for more feedback on this. The deadline is Sept. 1.

On Dec. 1, the committee has to submit its recommendations to the Florida Supreme Court.