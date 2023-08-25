GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 10th Triad Minority and Womens Business Expo will be held at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem this Saturday.

The event aims to increase recognition and opportunities for small business owners.

Of all employer businesses, only 2% are Black-owned, and just 6% are Hispanic-owned, according to a report released by the Alliance for Entrepreneurial Equity.

Leaders with the Greater Greensboro Black Chamber of Commerce said the event is all about awareness.

“The Triad Minority Women Business Expo what it does and organizations like that, is bring awareness that these other businesses exist. They have invested by bringing themselves to the forefront, and please support,” said GGBCC President Valerie Benton Smith.

More than 100 businesses will attend the event this year.

It will include dozens of speakers, panel discussions, workshops and awards for people making a difference in their communities.

Smith will be presented with the Enterprising Business Woman of the Year Award for Greensboro.

“I believe in going out here and helping one another, uplifting another, empowering one another, and I am truly honored and appreciative.”

The events start at 11 a.m. Aug. 26. To learn more, click here.