TAMPA, Fla. — If you missed the first two-week hurricane supply sales tax holiday at the beginning of June, now is the time to stock up on supplies.

A second sales tax holiday begins Saturday, Aug. 26, and runs through Sept. 8.

The sales tax holiday includes dozens of supplies local emergency operations centers recommend you have on-hand in the event of a hurricane.

Several stores across the state are preparing for the sales tax holiday, with large quantities of batteries, flashlights, gas cans and non-perishable items.

Richard Kelly, owner of Neighbors Ace Hardware in Tampa said getting stocked up early will help you avoid finding store shelves empty, or long lines for things like bottled water.

“This is the time to prepare, to come out in advance before the major crowds and everybody taking everything, last thing off the shelf,” Kelly said. “Buy it now, buy it cheaper because you don’t have to pay the sales tax. It’s 7.5% in Hillsborough County. It’s a wonderful deal. Now is the time to get stuff.”

