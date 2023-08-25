The Big 12 was on the endangered list again two summers ago when the only remaining conference members with national championships set off another round of realignment when they said they were switching leagues.

With Texas and Oklahoma going into their final season in the Big 12, the conference is bigger than ever with 14 teams, including BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF making their league debuts. Even more teams – four now in the Pac-12 — are coming in next year when the Red River rivals join the Southeastern Conference.

Until then, the 11th-ranked Longhorns and No. 20 Sooners will try to win another Big 12 trophy as a parting gift. No. 16 Kansas State is the defending league champion even though No. 17 TCU was the national runner-up last season. Texas Tech enters coach Joey McGuire’s second season with a four-game winning streak.

“I think that we have the most exciting conference right now, because it wouldn't be fair for any of us to say that we actually know what's going to happen in Big 12 Conference play this year," said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, the league's longest-tenured coach in his 19th season.

The Cowboys have had 17 consecutive winning seasons, but quarterback Spencer Sanders was among at least eight starters that left in the transfer portal after a 7-6 mark. They added more than a dozen players from the portal.

TCU had an undefeated regular season in coach Sonny Dykes’ first season, and still made the four-team College Football Playoff after losing in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. The Horned Frogs beat Michigan in the national semifinal, but lost 65-7 as Georgia won its second consecutive national title.

“We played well enough to win 14 of the 15 games," Dykes said. “We just played really bad in the national championship game.”