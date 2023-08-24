ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Florida school districts are teaching AP Psychology in high schools, but others are choosing to teach alternatives.

What You Need To Know Despite state law banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, Florida leaders say schools can teach AP Psychology





Initially, there was a question of whether teaching the course, which includes discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, would be against the law





The Florida Department of Education later announced that schools could teach the course “in its entirety”





Seminole County Public School reintroduced its AP Psychology course the day before the school year started





Orange and Osceola Public Schools decided not to teach AP Psychology

That’s after much confusion on whether it could be taught in schools this year while complying with Florida’s new laws.

On Aug. 3, College Board — which oversees Advance Placement curriculum — put out a statement saying the Florida Department of Education had effectively banned AP Psychology in the state because the Florida Department of Education issued a rule banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

On Aug. 4, the Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. sent a letter to district superintendents saying he believed the course could be taught “in its entirety in a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate.”

Then, on Aug. 9, the Florida DOE reiterated its stance saying “there is no room for misinterpretation” about the legality of teaching AP Psychology, including the unit on gender and sexual orientation.

As a result of the guidance from the state, district leaders in Seminole County said their schools would teach AP Psychology.

Officials with Osceola and Orange County Public Schools, though, said the course would not be available.

Dr. Robert Hovel says he’s proud to be a Lyman High School greyhound more than ever after hearing that Seminole County Public Schools would continue to teach AP Psychology.

One day before the start school, the district reintroduced its AP Psychology course after the FDOE's guidance to schools.

“The statement that was released on Wednesday, the day before school started, is really the reason why our district was switching over,” said Hovel.

On the other hand, officials with Orange County Public Schools said the statement from the Florida Department of Education “simply came too late”.

Hovel says he’s glad that his district kept the course.

“That really was evident with our district being really the only one that I know of in the Central Florida area teaching the full AP Psychology course,” he said. “Here at Lyman, we have five sections of psychology and they all saw an increase in numbers after it was told that AP Psychology was the class that would be taught. The kids want AP Psychology they didn’t want AP Seminar.”

He said the uncertainty and lack of clarity around AP Psychology could have been avoided.

“I’m hoping people learn from this that the students and the parents and teachers and all the people who are working in the schools really do have a large job and to add more is kind of detrimental to the school,” he said.

An Osceola County Public Schools spokesperson said the district is not offering AP Psychology this year, but noted other options that will be available to students.

“We are making alternative arrangements and scheduling for its students to offer college-level psychology courses at its high schools through Cambridge, dual enrollment, and international baccalaureate,” said Dana Schafer, public information officer for Osceola County Public Schools.

Orange County Public Schools says its sticking with its original decision to not offer the course this year.

“While Florida’s Commissioner of Education provided assurances Wednesday, Aug. 9, that AP Psychology could be taught within the state’s new laws and educational rules, it simply came too late,” district spokesperson Renée Burke said Thursday. “To be ready for Aug. 10, our first day of school, principals worked with school counselors and families to choose a replacement course for students. Pivoting to Cambridge AICE Psychology 1 AS Level or IB Psychology 1, 2 or 3 assured our teachers could teach the prescribed content without fear of a professional standards review."

College Board reported that AP Psychology is one of the most popular AP classes in the state — more than 28,000 Florida students took the course in the 2022-23 school year.