ORLANDO, Fla. — Every morning, Bryan Smith and his son, Jay, head from their car into the Northwest Community Center in Orlando to shower and clean up.

The community center helps those in need.

After that, Smith walks his 10-year-old son to a nearby bus stop where he rides off to school. He says he’s proud of his son as the two wait for the bus to arrive.

“He’s an honor roll student. He also has an award for being the most pleasant child in school,” Smith said.

Smith then walks back to the community center where his car is parked and unlocks the door. He will remain in the car until it’s time to pick up his son from school.

“Well, it’s tough living out of a car. Especially out of a compact vehicle,” Smith said about his 2005 Mercedes-Benz.

The two have been living in their car for about a month. Smith says his homeless nightmare began with a dispute at his complex where he lived for five years. He came home one day, and all of his possessions were along the street.

“Everything we both owned ended up on this whole strip right here,” Smith said, pointing outside his former apartment complex.

A lack of money forced him to sell his pressure washing equipment that he used to make a living. He said the affordable housing market right now around Central Florida is out of his price range, and few shelters are available for both him and his son.

“It’s easier for a woman to get shelter with children. But if you’re a male with children, there are no shelters for that,” he said.

Because of an ongoing housing crisis and soaring rents, more and more people like Smith are finding themselves with no place to live, and many are ending up unsheltered. Some that end up on the streets have children and no place to go.

According to the Homeless Service Network in 2023, some 2,258 people in Central Florida were found without a place to live.

Living out of a car has been hard for the father and son duo. Smith suffered a heart attack this month and was hospitalized.

His son worries about his dad, and asks him about being homeless and when it’s going to change for the two of them..

Until Smith finds an answer, he hopes something will come along to change their situation.