Twin City Foods has voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The products, which were distributed nationwide and sold by companies like Kroger and Food Lion, could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. A list of the specific product names with their UPC codes and use-by dates can be found on the FDA website.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It also can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Even healthy individuals could experience a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recall was prompted by one customer’s third-party lab results for the IQF sweet cut corn. No consumer complaints of human illness have been reported, the FDA said.

The product should be returned to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

For more information, consumers may contact Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.