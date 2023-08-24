SHADY HILLS, Fla. — “It gives your heart pleasure to do this — it really does.”

That’s Jerry Smithson. And that’s how he describes rolling out train rides as a founding member of the Central Pasco and Gulf Railroad.

What You Need To Know Central Pasco and Gulf Railroad runs at Crews Lake Wilderness Park in Shady Hills



It is open for rides on the second Saturdays of each month



Halloween Haunted Rides are scheduled for Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28



More Florida on a Tankful adventures

It’s 5.5 miles of rails for ride-on-top trains in Crews Lake Wilderness Park in Shady Hills.

The 7.5-inch scale railroad is based on the Orange Belt Railway from late-1800s Florida.

It’s something most children and grown-ups on the train don’t know.

“We give them the knowledge about railroads — what they did years ago — the towns that grew up in Pasco County,” Smithson said. “This park? The Orange Belt ran through it.”

The first stop is the railroad’s museum. It’s a train barn, a replica of Walt Disney’s.

You read it right.

“Walt was a railroader. He loved railroad trains,” Smithson said.

There are pictures of Disney and his two daughters and his train barn.

So, it only makes sense their most famous club member is a Disney juggernaut.

“Margaret Carey,” Smithson said, pointing to a picture. “She’s the original model for Tinker Bell.”

Tink and Smithson are two of about 100 members of the railroad crew.

“There’s a lot of work, there really is,” Smithson said.

A lot if it happens in the machine shop, where craftsworkers even make their own rails.

“You learn a lot,” Smithson said. “I’m not a machinist, but I now have a machine shop at my house.”

Smithson said he hopes the same kind of thing happens for young people — that they grow to love the railroad, from riding to building to wiring.

“That’s what it’s about — it’s to pique their interest — get them interested in something instead of the computer-game stuff,” Smithson said.

The railroad's second Saturday and special-event rides kicked off in 2006.

The railroad just purchased thousands of feet of new track — with proceeds from special events.

Smithson said seeing families light up on the trains is amazing — and that’s why he does all this work.

“It’s the enjoyment of being outside and enjoying the park, families getting together and enjoying something together,” Smithson said.