ORLANDO, Fla. — The Center Arena Church has faith in its future, after the church suffered major damage when a blaze engulfed the church at one point.

“When I kicked open the door, all the flames shot back at me, I immediately hit the ground and turned around and spun and ran out these doors,” Associate Pastor Mark Dyczok said as he stood in the rubble of the destruction caused by the blaze. “I went straight to the main worship room to let everyone know.”

Dyczok says more than 30 people were in the church and made it safely through the front door.

“Normally there're kids back here,” he said. An area where kids would wait for their parents while they attend Bible study. “Kids hang out, watch videos, doing worship, so a lot of kids hang out here while we’re doing class,” But, on Tuesday night, no kids were at the Church.

Normally, Dyczok teaches the bible study, but he says leaders rotate, and on the night of the fire, he was helping out in the back, running media for the class, which put him closest to the door.

“If I was teaching, then who knows? We could have walked out to full flames at this point. At that time, so, there’s a lot of what if’s, you know, God saved us all from this situation.”

Officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Pastor Rich Vera says he will be getting in contact with the firefighter, “Just to make sure we can support him in any way, to him and his family.”

Vera is thankful to the many men who put their lives on the line that night. “Thank God for people like that. They save lives. I preach, it’s the same work on different spectrums.”

Vera says the classroom administration area and the youth chapel sustained a heavy amount of damage.

“It’s sentimental because of all the memories we’ve made here,” Dyczok said. but both pastors are inspired and hopeful about the future of the church.

“God is a God of restoration. We preach it, now we have to live it. I promise you, the next time you come, it’s going to be rebuilt better than ever and it’s going to show us that God is with us,” Vera said.

The pastor says he still plans on having Sunday service on Aug. 27 and will have the churchgoers sit in their cars with air conditioning while he delivers the word, outside.

