After a chaotic and opaque journey to qualify, eight Republican presidential candidates will take to the debate stage for the first time in the 2024 cycle Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
The eight who qualified were announced late Monday night by the Republican National Committee, which set donor and polling thresholds to winnow the large field of hopefuls and long shots.
But the man those eight candidates are aspiring to beat, former President Donald Trump, announced Sunday he will not be there, citing his substantial polling lead nationally and in early primary states.
