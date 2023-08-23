ORLANDO, Fla. — A firefighter is recovering after battling a church fire, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The blaze happened at The Center Arena church on 10 N Hiawassee Road in Orlando.

The fire fully engulfed the building at one point, but has since been subdued.

Officials say the hurt firefighter was transferred to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

OCFR Division Chief Martis Mack happened to be driving by when he saw a large plume of smoke.

Backup was called and firefighters began evacuating the church.

Pastor Rich Viera says a group of more than 30 people were inside the church at the time.

All patrons made it out safely.

The classroom administration area and youth chapel sustained heavy damage and a collapsed roof, according to Viera.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office will pick up the investigation to determine what may have caused the fire.