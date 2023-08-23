A federal agency’s incomplete records for collecting liens have left nearly $360 million in limbo, according to a recent watchdog report that cited issues going back to the late 2000s.

An audit commissioned by a federal inspector general’s office described a litany of problems with the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board’s program for receiving reimbursements from worker insurance payouts. But one accounting expert suggested that the report leaves the agency room for improvement, rather than condemnation.

What You Need To Know An audit of the Railroad Retirement Board, a federal agency responsible for paying out benefits to retired or sick rail workers, has revealed about $360 million in limbo over 5 years, and control and policy issues dating further back



The agency, through a worker insurance law, has the power to be reimbursed for money it has paid out, under certain circumstances; however, a report shows the agency cannot necessarily prove how much it can collect from workers



in a statement to Spectrum News, a Railroad Retirement Board spokesperson agreed that the agency has room to improve, but disputes the amount of questioned costs



An accounting expert who reviewed the report believes the agency is on the right track, and observed that the agency is fulfilling its mission of helping workers and their beneficiaries

The report, performed by consultant RMA Associates, says the agency lacks effective controls, fails to comply with federal regulations and seems unable to ensure reimbursements. As a result, the program leaves about $358.8 million in “questioned costs” — costs which cannot be adequately supported by evidence, or where the nature, purpose or reasonableness of the cost is in question — over a five year period, per the report.

The Railroad Retirement Board, created in the 1930s, is a federal agency tasked with administering retirement, unemployment, survivor and sickness benefits for railroad workers and their families.

Generally speaking, the Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act ensures that railroad workers can receive benefits for days in which they’re too sick or injured to work. Federal law also states that a railroad employee must reimburse the RRB for certain sickness benefits.

If a worker is injured and sues to win damages from their employer (or a third party they say is responsible for the injury), they can’t work while they’re injured and they’re not getting paid while they’re waiting for the outcome of their claim. In the interim, the worker gets benefits through federal insurance. If they lose the claim, they aren’t required to pay anything back to the railroad agency.

But if, or when, the worker is paid out through a lawsuit, settlement or some other agreement, the RRB is entitled to be reimbursed for the money it paid out, and can place a lien for the money it’s owed, according to a Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act clause known as section 12(o).

But according to the audit, the Railroad Retirement Board doesn’t have a good enough tracking system to identify how many cases are eligible for section 12(o) liens, how much money it has recovered or even how much money it can recover.

“RRB’s [Office of Programs] did not know the financial magnitude of the 12(o) lien process and as such could not adequately determine the dollar value of sickness benefits that could potentially be recovered; specifically, the dollar value of 12(o) liens eligible for recovery from the universe of sickness benefits,” the audit report said.

Between Oct. 2015 and Sept. 2021, the RRB paid out $477.2 million in sickness benefits. While the audit proved that $118.8 million had been reimbursed, it concluded that the board doesn’t have “comprehensive controls” to calculate how much it could potentially have taken back.

“Therefore, RMA determined that the entire total of all net sickness benefits paid during the scope of our audit, $358.8 million…could possibly have been eligible to be recovered from 12(o) liens, and as a result, were considered unsupported questioned costs,” the audit report says.

The audit also remarks upon the retirement board’s lack of communication with railroads over form and system changes, as well as failures to meet federal accountability standards.

This isn’t the first report to say that the RRB has been unable to deal with lien recovery. A 2012 report also found problems that may have cost the agency $300,000 over two years.

The agency has also dealt with significant instances of fraud in recent years. In 2021, six workers were indicted on suspicion of defrauding the agency for more than $975,000; all were convicted or pled guilty. A 2008 investigation by the New York Times found that nearly all claims submitted to the agency were approved, eventually leading to charges for 11 people.

Among a list of more than 20 suggestions — most of which the railroad board concurred with — the auditor recommended that the RRB “develop and document a comprehensive set of controls over the entirety of the 12(o) lien process” and “implement a comprehensive tracking system” to make sure all liens are identified, monitored and collected. The RRB agreed — but said that it “cannot provide an estimated completion date” due to an ongoing, “multi-year agency wide modernization effort.”

When reached for comment by Spectrum News, an agency spokesperson said labeling the $358.8 million in net sickness benefits as unpaid liens “is misleading and not true,” adding that “the vast majority of RRB sickness claims do not arise from such circumstances, rather they are illnesses and injuries from ordinary life” — which generally won’t win any reimbursable settlement money. Essentially, the board is saying that the average of about $72 million each year in non-reimbursable money is the cost of the insurance business.

“We recognize that controls can always be improved, and the completion of our current IT modernization program will assist in that effort,” the spokesperson said.

A University of Southern California accounting professor said that she thinks the biggest problem facing the Railroad Retirement Board isn’t necessarily the $358 million in questioned costs, though she disagrees with their argument that the costs shouldn’t be considered “questioned,” per the letter of government regulation.

“Given the deficiencies in internal controls identified and the government regulations, these should be deemed questionable costs,” Zivia Sweeney, an associate professor of clinical accounting at USC’s Leventhal School of Accounting, said to Spectrum News. “The issue is, were there any monies left on the table that could have been collected as a section 12(o) lien given the breakdown in internal controls…given the workload facing the agency, the focus should be on improving internal controls through staffing and a conversion to a new software system.”

In her analysis, the agency appears to be hampered by staffing issues, which can lead to a brain-drain of longtime institutional knowledge.

That said, Sweeney feels that the outlook isn’t all that bad for the agency. For one, the questioned costs don’t seem to be driven by fraud or malfeasance, so much as internal processes — keeping an eye on records, in other words. That can be managed, and the agency is attempting to do just that with budget requests to improve hiring and modernize its information technology systems.

For another, Sweeney noted that the Railroad Retirement Board maintains high levels of customer satisfaction for beneficiaries, around 92 to 94 percent — numbers, she said, private companies would love to have.

“They’re making sure people don’t suffer,” Sweeney added.

“There’s limitations to the infrastructure and an acknowledgement that there is a problem, but…they’ve asked for funding to address those problems,” Sweeney said. “From that perspective, that’s all you can really ask for to try and address this.