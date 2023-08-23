VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — For nearly six decades, the local nonprofit Council on Aging of Volusia County has provided services that focus on helping seniors in the community. Now they need the community’s help as they look for volunteers to work at their eight dining sites, as well as drivers for their Meals On Wheels program.

What You Need To Know The Council on Aging of Volusia County needs volunteers to work at their congregate dining site and as drivers for Meals on Wheels



The COA opened a new dining site on July 27 at the Mickel A. Brown, Sr. Activity Center in Daytona Beach The hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors 60 years and older can register for free to obtain their services

The organization opened their newest dining site on July 27 in Daytona Beach, an area that was declared a food desert in 2014.

“Part of the fun of working at a congregate feeding center is that it’s something new every day, especially with the new start up here. I might check people in. I might run a bingo game,” volunteer Thom Connors said.

For the past three years, he has been helping the organization as one of their 300 volunteers. Connors felt the need to help when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and he learned the council was looking for help to deliver meals to seniors.

Thom Connors volunteers at the Council on Aging of Volusia County. He serves meals, checks people in and even calls Bingo games. The organization is looking for more volunteers as they recently opened a new dining site in Daytona Beach. Tune in to @MyNews13 for the story. pic.twitter.com/TkBZb68YkR — Massiel Leyva (@LeyvaMassiel) August 23, 2023

“I remembered that my father had done it. He had delivered Meals on Wheels into his 80s. And so there might have been a little cosmic tap on my shoulder that encouraged me,” Connors said.

The goal of the Council on Aging of Volusia County is to help the elderly neighbors in critical need of assistance to maintain their independence.

“I volunteer on Mondays and do whatever they need done, whether it’s registration or helping to serve food or anything in between and cleaning up afterwards. So today I’m kind of in Ikea mode,” Connors says as he puts together a new shelf at the dining center.

The new center is open to residents 60 years of age and older from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is free of charge, and seniors only need to bring a valid ID and provide their personal information to sign up to receive meals at the site.

Connors prepares to serve lunch at 11:30 a.m. but before setting the table, he is also the DJ to set the mood for lunch. “Well, I’m from Detroit, so I’ve got a lot of soul music, and I just brought some of my records,” Connors said.

With the music set, lunchtime rolls around, and Connors goes one by one, serving every senior at the center.

After serving the meals, he heads back to the pantry to clean up before heading home. Until the following Monday, when he will do it all over again.

If you want to become a volunteer at one of the dining sites for the Council on Aging of Volusia County, you can visit their website to learn more about the positions they have available.