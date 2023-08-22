ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Baseball has placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave.

The move comes as officials continue to investigate the allegations against him of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Franco, 22, was placed on the restricted list Aug. 14 after social media posts surfaced saying he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, away from the team.

According to a statement released Tuesday by MLB: “Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Wander Franco has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation. The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

The Rays released a statement of their own that said: "We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave. The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds.

"We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."

Franco has denied the allegations but earlier agreed with team officials to go on the restricted list.

He missed the Rays six-game West Coast swing to San Francisco and Los Angeles. The Rays return to Tropicana Field on Tuesday to host the Colorado Rockies.

The allegations against Franco are being investigated by MLB and authorities in his native Dominican Republic.

Franco’s original placement on the restricted list was administered by the team, which agreed to keep paying him. He signed an 11-year, $182 million deal in November 2021.

Franco was hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI when he was put on the restricted list.