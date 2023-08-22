Electronics recycler and reseller Sunnking in Brockport is hosting a one-day-only electronics clearance sale Saturday.

There will be hundreds of electronic devices for sale up to 90% off. There are dozens of bargain bins with items priced at just $5.

What You Need To Know Sunnking makes electronics recycling profitable for businesses and easy for residential customers



Sunnking reduces the amount of e-waste in landfills and promotes responsible reuse, repair and recycling of unwanted electronic equipment



Saturday's sale is open to the public and includes hundreds of gently used and new electronics

“You name it and we probably have it,” said Kali Smith from Sunnking.

Sunnking is all about electronic recycling and reducing the amount of e-waste in landfills.

“We work with big box retailers and we get a lot of product that is either overstocked or out of season,” Smith said. “It all comes to us. All these products are brand new and still in boxes. Some of the items are refurbished so it’s a great way to reuse before recycle.”

Each item is labeled with a sticker that color matches with the price. Many items are priced at $30 or less. There are also televisions and laptops available. The sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Sunnking warehouse is located at 4 Owens Road in Brockport.